Make-A-Wish Wyoming Seeks Volunteers in Sweetwater County

CASPER — Make-A-Wish® Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Rock Springs and Green River areas.

These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork if needed and celebrating wish milestones along the way.

More than 60 volunteers currently serve wish children across the state, but Sweetwater County needs more wish granters to keep pace with the number of wish children in the area. Other areas with heightened need include Cheyenne and western Wyoming, although the organization welcomes wish granters from all over the state at any time. The chapter is working to grant 52 wishes across the state, including three in Sweetwater County.

Ideal wish granters are compassionate and creative, with strong communication skills. They share the goal of ensuring that every child and every family enjoy an incredible wish experience.

“There are just the greatest rewards in being a volunteer,” shared Carolyn Millemon, a wish granter in Rock Springs. “You can bring so much joy to wish families.”

To learn more about the organization or apply to become a wish granter, please email Volunteer & Referral Coordinator Mandy Lasky at mlasky@wyoming.wish.org or call 307-234-9474. Wish granters must undergo a background check and training session (remote learning opportunities are available).

About Make-A-Wish Wyoming: Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. To be eligible to receive a wish, a child must be between 2½ and 18 years old and have a critical illness that is placing his or her life in jeopardy at the time of the referral. In a national survey, 89 percent of surveyed health care professionals told Make-A-Wish they believe the wish experience can influence kids’ physical health, while 97 percent of surveyed families said they saw improvements in their child’s emotional health. To refer a child, visit www.wyoming.wish.org/refer.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming has brought hope, strength and joy to almost 600 Wyoming children through its wish-granting process. For more information about the Wyoming chapter, please call 888.WYO.WISH or visit www.wyoming.wish.org.