A round of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to push west to east across parts of western and central Wyoming this morning. Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon with the most intense thunderstorms expected between 2 and 8 PM. The primary hazard will be strong to damaging winds (45 to 60 mph). Small hail is also expected, but the stronger storms could result in large hail (~quarter size) mainly in the darker green shading (see map).
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 22 to 32 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 11 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west northwest wind 25 to 30 mph becoming north northwest 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
