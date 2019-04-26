Mostly Sunny with a High Near 66

A round of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to push west to east across parts of western and central Wyoming this morning. Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon with the most intense thunderstorms expected between 2 and 8 PM. The primary hazard will be strong to damaging winds (45 to 60 mph). Small hail is also expected, but the stronger storms could result in large hail (~quarter size) mainly in the darker green shading (see map).