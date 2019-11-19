NEW Golf Simulator Open at Civic Center

Local residents can play or practice golf throughout the year with the new golf simulator that is now open at the Rock Springs Civic Center.

The golf simulator is a high-tech machine that can analyze a golfer’s swing by hitting a ball, just like at a real driving range.

The screen is connected to a computer with sensors to measure the shot details, analyze the swing and help improve the golfer’s skills.

It can also simply be used for a round of golf any day of the year.

“A golf simulator is available every day we are open, rain or shine,” said Dave Lansang, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Since it’s set up indoors, patrons can play a round or practice the entire year, something very beneficial for the area of the country we live in.” This virtual device features computerized models of real courses, making it as close to the actual game of golf as one can get without having to go outside.

“Our simulator features over 90 golf courses in 23 states and 18 countries.” -Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department Director Dave Lansang

Reservations must be made in advance for use of the simulator, said JJ Syvrud, Superintendent of Civic Center Programs. Members are allowed to make reservations one week in advance and non-members three days in advance. In order to use the simulator, a patron must bring their own golf clubs, clean shoes and clean, unmarked golf balls, said Syvrud.

In regards to fees, patrons who have a current membership to the Civic Center or Family Rec Center can use the simulator at a cost of $17 per hour, while non-members will be charged $20 per hour, Syvrud said.

The Civic Center Staff is available to help golfers learn the new system and can make several key recommendations to make your golf play more enjoyable including the amount of time needed to finish a full round. In addition, gift certificates for the simulator and memberships to the Civic and Rec Centers are available for holiday gift giving. This is a unique way to shop local this holiday season!

