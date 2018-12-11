Nyaires Redding Suspended Indefinitely from University of Wyoming Men’s Basketball

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced on Tuesday that senior guard Nyaires Redding has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team.

Redding’s suspension is effective immediately.

Redding is being suspended due to his alleged involvement in an altercation in downtown Laramie on Saturday, December 8. Details of the altercation are still being investigated.



“As soon as we became aware of this situation, we informed our athletics administration,” said Edwards. “Ny is being suspended from all team activities immediately.”

“In connection with the suspension of Ny Redding, we will follow all university policies and procedures related to this alleged incident,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director.

There will be no further comment from University of Wyoming Athletics at this time.