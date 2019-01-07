OPINION: Family Thanks the Community For Helping During their Time of Need

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following was written and submitted by Jerilyn Boutin.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On behalf of the Boutin family, we would like to thank our amazing community for coming together in our time of need.

On December 22, we lost our home and everything we owned and valued in a house fire. We walked out with only the clothes on our back that day.

Our community came together and helped our family out beyond measure.

We would like to thank everyone who donated food, clothing,money, lodging, gift cards, furniture, household items, and anything else that aided us in the start of rebuilding our future.

We want to thank the first responders who arrived quickly to put the fire out. We also would like to give a special thank you to our family and friends who have helped us through this difficult, overwhelming, and emotional time.

Although, this has not been easy, we are grateful and extremely blessed to live in such a giving and kind community.