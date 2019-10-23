OPINION: Pain Only Matters If You Are Cute

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following opinion was written and submitted verbatim by Madhu Anderson

“Afternoon of September 13, 2019 I called 911 to report a criminal animal cruelty happening in the middle of the city of Rock springs. I approached a transport truck due to the strong foul smell from half block away. I heard animal noises as I got closer. When I peeked inside, I saw dozens of pigs cramped up together, standing shoulder to shoulder in their own feces and some standing on the top of others since there was barely any space to turn around. I noticed their bodies were covered with feces dropped by the pigs on the upper level, some of them had bruises on their faces and backs. They looked in distress and were making loud noises. This was a clear scene of not only animal abuse but was criminal as well.

Finally Rock Springs Animal Control arrives after calling few times for help. They looked at the pigs and told me it’s absolutely normal conditions for pigs to be transported this way. I was shocked at their response. I cried and begged them to help these pigs in distress but they refused to do anything as they said it’s a standard practice and is legal for pigs to be transported in conditions like these. And then the truck successfully left with the screaming stressed pigs in it when the driver came back from lunch break.

Pig farms consume massive amount of water, use large land areas, pollute our environment on a huge scale and cause diseases in people. It also confuses little children about which animal to love and which one to ignore.

Some people say “Pigs are smarter than dogs”. Pigs and dogs are the same in terms of feeling pain, joy or love. Sadly we live in a conditioned and controlled environment where certain animals like dogs are legally protected and loved by most people but other animals like pigs can be legally and openly abused. What would be the reaction of Rock Springs people if this truck was full of dogs? Or does pain only matter if you are socially accepted as being “cute”?”

Madhu Anderson

Rock Springs