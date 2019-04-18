OPINION: Recycling Center Needs to Stay Open for Good of Citizens

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following opinion was written and submitted by Rock Springs High School student Jenni Terrazas.

Dear Sweetwater Now,



I am aware that you guys are up to date on the issue of our recycling center closing down due to not enough funding.

It’s come to my understanding that we are not recycling because we are not sure as to what we can recycle and what we cant. That’s why I was never too big on recycling because i was never sure what to recycle, now that with more knowledge and help from the recycling center telling us what’s allowed there I think we should help out by recycling more.

The Rock Springs High School has a recycling program that Mrs. Aple came up with. Every Tuesday and Thursday we are able to come in after school to pick up cans, bottles and anything that we can dispose of with the recycling center. We started doing this about a year ago and it has really helped our school a lot. Many kids have become a part of this.

Some might do it for extra credit but I guarantee you that half the kids doing it just do it for fun and to help out. We are not the whole community but with what we are doing in school sure does help.

Giving the community the knowledge as to what will happen if the recycling center closed down will have an effect on citizens making them want to help out. I’m not saying we should give them a lot of money, but we should recycle since we do only have 4 to 5 places to recycle in Wyoming.

As of now I may be only one Rock Springs High School student worried about my future, but with more people seeing the importance of recycling we can become one and help save our environment.

The recycling center provides jobs for those who can’t be around many people. It gives those people a sense of responsibility and to be part of the community they belong in.

Letting the center close will take the responsibility away from the workers that they so desire but can’t find it in any other work place. The solid waste dump should help them out considering the recycling center is part of solid waste, not only that but our taxes go to them, and we want the recycling center to stay open for the people working there and for the benefits it gives our environment. If you think about it, we don’t know if the dump will have to close due to a leak or something big.

With both the recycling center and the dump closing we can be in very big trouble. As of now I may be only one Rock Springs High School student worried about my future, but with more people seeing the importance of recycling we can become one and help save our environment.

Sincerely,

Jenni Terrazas






