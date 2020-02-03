Parents Encouraged to Enroll Children in Gearing Up For Kindergarten

GREEN RIVER — If you have a child who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2020 and are planning to attend kindergarten this fall, Sweetwater County School District #2 is encouraging parents to please enroll your student at their home school as soon as possible.

Registration forms/boundary information is available at individual schools, Central Office, and www.swcsd2.org. Enrollment paperwork must be signed by a legal parent/guardian.

What to include with your registration paperwork

Parents will need to include the following paperwork when they register their child for kindergarten:

• Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/19/20)

• Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/19/20)

• Utility statement with proof of address

