Photo Recap: Wolves Sweep Tigers in Blood Drive Games

ROCK SPRINGS — The first matchup of the season between the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves ended in a celebration of green and black. Both the girl’s and boy’s teams beat the Tigers during Thursday night’s blood drive basketball games.

Both games came down to game-tying opportunities. In each instance, the Tigers came up short on their attempts to force overtime.

The Lady Wolves battled the Lady Tigers first. The game stayed close between the two rival schools. Going into the fourth quarter, Green River found a way to hold on to a lead. Down by three, the Lady Tigers attempted a three-pointer to tie the game. Rock Springs’ Brenli Jenkins took the shot, but came up short. The Wolves improved to 12-4 on the season and remain undefeated in conference play. Rock Springs falls to 8-6 on the year and 2-1 in conference play.

















The Green River Wolves found a huge victory which followed a similar storyline to the Lady Wolves’ victory. After starting off slow in the first quarter, the Wolves picked up the pace in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a five point deficit. The second half was a different story for Green River’s offense. The Wolves took the lead over Rock Springs in the third quarter. The Tigers came to life in the fourth quarter, but gave up a small lead late in the game which forced them into a tough game-tying situation. Justis Reese was given an opportunity with under two seconds remaining in the game. The senior wasn’t able to get a clear look which ended the game in a 55-52 victory for Green River.

The Wovles improve to 5-12 on the year and earn their first win in conference play. As for Rock Springs, the Tigers drop to 5-10 overall and 2-1 in conference play.