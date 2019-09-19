Pronghorn Fawn Production Low in Green River Region

GREEN RIVER– Pronghorn herds in the Green River Region saw very low fawn production in 2018 due to drought and increased mortality during the 2018-19 winter.

This resulted in fewer yearling pronghorns observed in the 2019 classification sample.

Additionally, fawn ratios remained below average in most herds due to female nutritional stress and corresponding fawn loss (does under nutritional stress are prone to resorption of fawns in utero) during the 2018-19 winter.

The public can expect this to result in slowed growth or reductions in all these herd units and licenses may be reduced (especially doe licenses) during the future year to accommodate reduced numbers.