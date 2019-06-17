It’s time to register for Green River Youth Football!

The 2019 season begins on August 5, 2019

Registration

When June 18th, 19th & 20th (6-8 PM) Where Green River Rec. Center

Registration Fee is $90.00

To play, children must be a 4th, 5th or 6th grader for the 2019/2020 school year.

The GRYFL is a youth tackle league with the goal to build the athletes skills, sportsmanship and teamwork. The league is a non-profit organization and all involved are volunteers.

Contact

For more information, call Roy Lloyd (307) 371-6304.

GRYFL on Facebook

