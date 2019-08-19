Rock Springs City Council Agenda for August 20

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, August 20 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on August 6, 2019.

Presentations include the Wyoming Commercial Air Service Capacity Purchase Agreement from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker.

There will be a proclamation declaring September 2019 Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

There will be a public hearing on a Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant Application for the First Security Bank Project.

For a complete look at the agenda click here.