Rock Springs City Council Agenda for December 3

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 3 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on November 19.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Two public hearings scheduled for the meeting both relate to the Rock Springs Housing Authority (RSHA). The first hearing is to discuss proposed changes to the RSHA Admissions & Continued Occupancy Policy. “The [RSHA] has promulgated changes to conform to the Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations,” the hearing notice states.

The second hearing is set to, “discuss the flat rental amount for each public housing unit that complies with the requirement that all flat rents be set at no less than 80 percent of the applicable Fair Market Rent (FMR) adjusted, if necessary, to account for reasonable utility costs.”

If approved, new flat rent rates for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Assisted Public Housing Program will take effect December 4.

REPORTS

Officer and Staff Reports include the Animal Control monthly report and the Rock Springs Renewal Fund financial statements for September 2019.

Council committee and board reports include meeting minutes from the Joint Powers Fiber Optics Telecommunication Board Meeting on October 21. Also on the agenda is a specific purpose tax bonding discussion.

Correspondence includes a letter form ExxonMobil regarding the company’s application for a Wyoming Industrial Siting Permit to build and operate a carbon capture project at the existing Shute Creek processing facility in Lincoln County and the adjacent carbon dioxide compression facility in Sweetwater County. “The Project includes the construction of new process equipment at the Schute Creek Facility in Lincoln County and at the CO 2 Compression Facility in Sweetwater County along with a new CO 2 disposal well and non-jurisdictional CO 2 pipeline in Lincoln County,” the letter reads.

Map of the proposed ExxonMobil project.

The meeting will conclude with new business and resolutions, including resolutions on the meeting public hearing topics.

Click here to view the complete meeting agenda.