Rock Springs City Council Agenda for September 17

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 3 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on September 3.

There is one public hearing on the agenda, relating to a joint grant application with the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

Here's a link to the full agenda.