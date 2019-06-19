Rock Springs Museum Hosts Sweetwater County Photography Club Show

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting the Sweetwater County Photography Club Show June 17 through July 22, 2019.

Twenty-three photographs are currently on display in the fire station, part of the original Rock Springs City Hall located at 201 B Street.

A wide variety of works in both color and black and white, on an assortment of surfaces including stretched canvas, metal, traditional photography paper and watercolor paper highlight the diversity of artists and subject matter in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The show features images of wild horses — including curly horses, landscapes both sweeping and close up, and several images of native birds and plant life. One humorous piece depicts a children’s splash park frog superimposed over a train caboose in Green River creating an image of a train car with eyes.

SWC Photography Club members participating in the show are Marni Christensen, Kevin Doak, Pat Doak, Gary Mortensen, Terry L. Sell, and Stephen Shea. Nearly all of the photography on display is for sale by the artists.

The Sweetwater County Photography Club meets monthly; their meetings are free and open to the public. The SWC Photography Club frequently arranges group tours to various local sites and has instruction on specific techniques. Members are encouraged to bring their latest work both traditional and digital, as well questions and comments to meetings. As one member put it, “No matter how long you have studied photography there is always more to learn!” The Club’s next meeting will be held on Friday, July 5, at 6:30 pm at the White Mountain Library.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and major holidays. The Museum is always free of charge, and accessible to all. The public is invited to stop by and see this wonderful new show.