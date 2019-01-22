Rock Springs Police Seek Suspect in Walmart Theft

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a female shoplifter.

On January 13 at approximately 2:45 PM a female suspect entered Walmart and stole several items valued at $120.00. She left the area in a white Ford van with out-of-state plates.

If you have any information please contact the Rock Springs Police Department or Officer Chick at (307)352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.