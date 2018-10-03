Rocky Mountain Bank Welcomes Nema Martin as Vice President – Commercial Lending

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs branch of Rocky Mountain Bank recently added long-time resident Nema Martin to its staff as Vice President – Commercial Lending.

Nema’s banking background includes positions at Wells Fargo and Commerce Bank.

Nema migrated from Kent, England to Rock Springs at the age of 10 with her family. She attended schools in Rock Springs, moved to South Carolina for High School, and spent a year in Portugal.

Nema has lived in the Rock Springs area for over 35 years with her husband Marty Martin.

Her new position at Rocky Mountain Bank will focus on personal home mortgages as well as serving the business community with commercial and construction loans.