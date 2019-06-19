RS City Council Passes Sewer Usage Fee Hike

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council passed a proposal to increase the sewer usage fee during Tuesday night’s meeting in City Hall. The three-percent increase was unanimously passed by Councilors Jeannie Demas, Billy Shalata, Rob Zotti, Tim Savage, Glennise Wendorf, David Halter, Keaton West, David Tate and Mayor Tim Kaumo.

The Council held a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting to seek public comment on the proposed fee hike. However, no comments were offered during the public hearing considering the sewer usage fee.

As stated in city documents, the three-percent increase will change the user fee from $0.04783 per cubic foot to $0.04926 per cubic foot. The minimum monthly sewer charge will increase from $12.82 to $13.20.

The increase will serve to help general maintenance including damaged pipes and equipment.