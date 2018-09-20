RSFD Encourages Residents to “Look. Listen. Learn.”

ROCK SPRINGS– Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice.

The Rock Springs Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ for more than 90 years– to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere™,” which works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.



Number of U.S. Home Fires Have Been Steadily Declining

NFPA statistics show that the number of U.S. home fires has been steadily declining over the past few decades. However, the death rate per 1000 home fires that are reported to fire departments was 10 percent higher in 2016 than in 1980.

“These numbers show that while we’ve made significant progress in teaching people how to prevent fires from happening, there’s still much more work to do in terms of educating the public about how to protect themselves in the event of one,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy.

“This is particularly critical given the increased speed at which today’s home fires grow and spread.”

Carli also notes that although people feel safest in their home, it is also the place people are at greatest risk to die, with four out of five U.S. fire deaths occurring at home. That over-confidence contributes to a complacency toward home escape planning and practice.



“Look.Listen.Learn.” Campaign

This year’s “Look. Listen. Learn.” campaign highlights three steps people can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire.

Look for places fire could start.

Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.

Learn 2 ways out of every room.

Fire Prevention Week Presentations

The Rock Springs Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn.,” including presentations at all local elementary schools during the week of September 24-27, 2018.



For More Information

For more information on Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.