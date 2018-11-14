RSHS Invested Student of the Month: Calvin Jefferies

Calvin Jefferies, Football, Senior Outside Linebacker and Tight End. Calvin has worked extremely hard from the end of last season in the weight room to make himself stronger and bigger. Calvin turned himself into a starter both ways and on most special teams as well. Calvin does well in the classroom and has become a leader for us this season through his actions more so than words. He does not take any plays off during a game or practice. It doesn’t matter if he is running with the first unit or scout squad.

– Rock Springs High School Administration

