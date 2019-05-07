RSHS Invested Student of the Month: Darrien Sherwood

Darrien Sherwood is a Freshmen in the Men’s Modern choir. Darrien likes to sing and has stepped up to be a leader in his section. He learns music quickly, and helps those around him. He also prepared a solo for our district festival and volunteered to learn a song to help a group from the Mixed Elite choir who was short a baritone. He learned the music for this on his own time, coming in before and after school and during CCR. I don’t have many Freshmen who would have that much self-confidence to do that. He keeps his grades up, so he is eligible to do the special events. He has a positive attitude in choir that is contagious.

– Rock Springs High School Administration

