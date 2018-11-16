RSHS Invested Student of the Month: Hannah Spicer

Hannah Spicer is a Captain of the Tiger Rhythm Dance Team. She is a true leader in every aspect…she helps team mates when in need, she leads by example with excellent grades, she sits on the Student Council, is a member of Athletes for Literacy. Hannah is also a member of National Honor Society. She dances at her local studio Artistry In Motion where she is a competitive dancer as well as a volunteer assistant for other classes. She is truly appreciated by her coaches as she has been tremendous help in keeping the team focused, organized and on the right track.

