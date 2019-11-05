Softball Becomes a Sanctioned High School Sport in Wyoming

WYOMING– The Wyoming High School Activities Association voted unanimously today to approve softball as an official high school sport in Wyoming.

“Today at the Wyoming High School Activities Association our fight became reality,” Heather Anderson of Rock Springs Girls Softball said.

According to the Casper Star Tribune, the first sanctioned softball season will begin in the spring of 2021.

On August 14, Laramie High School became the eighth program to receive school board support for sanctioning softball as a high school sport, joining Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2, as well as school districts in Cody, Gillette, and Casper.

With the minimum of eight schools needed with board support, the issue moved to the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors to vote.

The issue of softball as a sanctioned sport came up in Wyoming in October 2018 in Sweetwater County. Both Rock Springs and Green River approved at the school board levels in 2018.

The addition of softball as a sanctioned sport corrects the imbalance of sports offered to boys compared to girls. Wyoming has been out of compliance with Title IX since 2009-10 when gymnastics was cut by WHSAA.