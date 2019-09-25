State Farm® Agent Amber Kramer Helps Firefighters Reduce Fire Dangers

ROCK SPRINGS — State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire. That’s one reason why the state’s largest home insurer is taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help

communities reduce house fires.

Rock Springs State Farm Agent Amber Kramer donated two fire prevention kits to the Rock Springs Fire Department ahead of the National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention Week.

The kits contained educational fire prevention materials for homeowners and children. Firefighters shared the information at local schools.

Kids and teachers played along with Cosmo Kramer and friends while learning about fire prevention.

Students at Holy Spirit Catholic School enjoyed the demonstration by Rock Springs Fire Department personnel.

“We hope this donation will help raise awareness and reduce fire losses in the Rock Springs community,” says State Farm Agent Amber Kramer. Fire Prevention Week is October 6-12.

Rock Springs Fire Department is beginning their Fire Prevention Week now! For more information about fire prevention or fire prevention week, click here http://www.nfpa.org/fpw.

Media can contact State Farm Agent Amber Kramer at 307-382-6211 for questions about the donation.

