State Farm Agent Cody Pierpoint Helps Firefighters Reduce Fire Dangers

ROCK SPRINGS — State Farm agent Cody Pierpoint is taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce house fires.

Pierpoint has donated 100 fire prevention kits to the Rock Springs Child Developmental Center ahead of the National Fire Protection

Association Fire Prevention Week. The kits contain educational fire prevention materials for homeowners and children.

Teachers can share the information at the school or at community events.

“We hope this donation will help raise awareness and reduce fire losses in the Rock Springs community,” says State Farm Agent Cody J. Pierpoint. Fire Prevention Week is October 6-12.

For more information about fire prevention or fire prevention week, click here http://www.nfpa.org/fpw.