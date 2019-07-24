Stellar Coffee Closes Main Shop, Drive Thru to Remain Open

GREEN RIVER– After opening their doors nearly two years ago in September 2017, Stellar Coffee in Green River will be closing their main shop, located at 150 Uinta Drive.

The main shop’s last day of operation will be Thursday, July 25. Stellar Coffee announced the closure on their Facebook page on Monday.

The Drive Thru location at 705 Uinta Drive will stay open, however, and will provide all the same drinks and products except for the ice cream.

“We want to thank you for your continued support these last two years,” Stellar Coffee wrote on their Facebook page. “Unfortunately at this time, we have to close our main shop.”

Sami and Ian Doak, owners of Stellar Coffee, said that they have had fun over the course of Stellar Coffee’s existence, and that it has also been a healing experience for them.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support the last two years. Having Stellar Coffee has not only been a lot of fun but a healing experience for us and our family,” Sami said. “We’ve loved hosting birthday parties and fun events for the community, and all your love and support has truly been appreciated.”

“While we are saddened that we are unable to continue at our main shop, we look forward to being able to continue to serve you at our Drive Thru location at 705 Uinta Drive,” Sami added.

To show their appreciation for the community’s support, they will be having drink and ice cream specials on Thursday while supplies last. For more information, check out the Facebook event page by clicking here.