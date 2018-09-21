Slightly warmer today with dry and sunny conditions, thanks to a high pressure system moving across the region. It will be mainly calm except for some wind in the mountains, bringing our first none red flag day in a while. However, Saturday will be breezy and warmer and see the return of elevated fire weather danger.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73.