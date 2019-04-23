Sweetwater BOCES Summer Youth Theatre Announces Auditions

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth has announced auditions times and dates for two upcoming productions.

The first audition for the production of the musical The Wizard of Oz—Young Performer’s Edition (YPE) will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

The second auditions will be for the production of the Shakespearean comedy Twelfth Night. These will also take place on May 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the college theatre.

The Wizard of YPE

Students, ages 8-18, interested in the musical “The Wizard of YPE” (based on the classic 1939 film with Judy Garland as Dorothy) should prepare a short speech or poem and a song to perform while acting.

Students are also asked to bring sheet music for the pianist. Any students and/or parents interested in helping build sets, costumes and props or working backstage should also speak with the directors.

Rehearsals will be Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from July 1-24. Performances take place July 24 and 25 at 7pm in the WWCC Theatre.

Twelfth Night

Students ages 14 to 18 interested in Twelfth Night should prepare a short speech or poem to perform while acting.

Any students and/or parents interested in helping build sets, costumes and props or working backstage should also speak with the directors.

Rehearsals will be Monday to Thursday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. from July 8-31, with performances on July 31 and August 1 at 7 p.m. in the WWCC Commons (the new outdoor amphitheater on campus).

“We are very excited to be producing The Wizard of Oz for the very first time in the Summer Theatre for Youth program. The messages of the importance of home and the value of hope seem especially necessary right now,” said Eric Richard De Lora, Associate Professor of Musical Theater.

“With the current uncertainties in the world, knowing that we can surround ourselves with good people, friends and family, is particularly reassuring,” De Lora said.

The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth program is under the guidance of De Lora, and eight WWCC musical theatre, technical theatre and dance students who have opportunities to work as stage directors, music directors, designers and choreographers with the younger cast and crew.

For more information, please call Western’s Performing Arts Department at 382-1729.