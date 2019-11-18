Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 19

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 19, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning Keith Collins- Conditional Use to allow an accessory residential structure in excess of 200% of gross floor area of the residence Montgomery & Dusty Carlisle- Preliminary Plat Approval for Remington Estates Subdivision

8:45 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:40 am – County Resident Concerns

9:50 am – Sweetwater Medics request to increase rates

10:05 am – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.