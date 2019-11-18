Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 19

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 19, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning
- Keith Collins- Conditional Use to allow an accessory residential structure in excess of 200% of gross floor area of the residence
- Montgomery & Dusty Carlisle- Preliminary Plat Approval for Remington Estates Subdivision
- 8:45 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:50 am – Sweetwater Medics request to increase rates
- 10:05 am – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.