Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 19

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 19, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning
    • Keith Collins- Conditional Use to allow an accessory residential structure in excess of 200% of gross floor area of the residence
    • Montgomery & Dusty Carlisle- Preliminary Plat Approval for Remington Estates Subdivision
  • 8:45 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:50 am – Sweetwater Medics request to increase rates
  • 10:05 am – Other
  • Executive Session – As Needed
  • Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.

