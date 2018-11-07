Sweetwater County & Wyoming General Election 2018 Wrap-up

GREEN RIVER — Following two long months of campaigning since the August primary election returns, three new county commissioners, a new Sheriff and a new Rock Springs mayor will be governing in Sweetwater County.
Unofficial 2018 general election results from today’s voting show Randy “Doc” Wendling, Roy Lloyd, and Jeffrey Smith as the new county commissioners.
Preliminary results for tonight’s returns can be found below. Official results will be posted tomorrow.
Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners
- Randy “Doc” Wendling (R) – 7987
- Jeffrey Smith (R) – 5612
Sweetwater County Sheriff
- John Grossnickle (R) – 6786
- Mike Lowell (D) – 6040
Sweetwater County Assessor
- Dave Divis (D) – 6472
- Perri Rubeck (R) – 5966
Sweetwater County Clerk
- Cindy Lane (R) – 7580
- Dale Davis (D) – 5080
Clerk of the District Court
- Donnalee Boback (R) – 8751
- Annette Eychner (D) – 3781
Rock Springs Mayor
- Tim Kaumo – 3425
- Ryan Greene – 3186
Green River Mayor
- Pete Rust – 2771
- Mark Peterson – 1071
Rock Springs City Council
- Ward 1- Jeannie L. Demas
- Ward 2- Tim Savage
- Ward 3- David Halter
- Ward 4- Keaton West
Green River City Council
- Ward 1- Jim Zimmerman
- Ward 2- Mike Shutran
- Ward 3- Gary Killpack
School District #1 Board of Trustees
- John Bettolo –
- Matthew Jackman
- Michael Lopiccolo
School District #2 Board of Trustees
- Robin Steiss
- Ashley Castillon
- Rachelle Morris
Governor
- Mark Gordon (R)
Senate District 13
- Tom James (R)
House District 17
Secretary of State
- Edward Buchanan (R)
State Auditor
State Treasurer
- Curt Meier (R)
United States Senate
- John Barrasso (R)
United States House of Representatives
- Liz Cheney (R)
College Board
- At Large- Kenneth Lorimer
- District 1- Greg Erramouspe
- District 2- George A Eckman
Conservation District
- Joshua W D Coursey