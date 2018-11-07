Sweetwater County & Wyoming General Election 2018 Wrap-up

Dave Arambel
GREEN RIVER — Following two long months of campaigning since the August primary election returns, three new county commissioners, a new Sheriff and a new Rock Springs mayor will be governing in Sweetwater County.

Unofficial 2018 general election results from today’s voting show Randy “Doc” Wendling, Roy Lloyd, and Jeffrey Smith as the new county commissioners.

Preliminary results for tonight’s returns can be found below. Official results will be posted tomorrow.

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners

  • Randy “Doc” Wendling (R) – 7987
  • Jeffrey Smith (R) – 5612
Sweetwater County Sheriff

  • John Grossnickle (R) – 6786
  • Mike Lowell (D) – 6040

Sweetwater County Assessor

  • Dave Divis (D) – 6472
  • Perri Rubeck (R) – 5966

Sweetwater County Clerk

  • Cindy Lane (R) – 7580
  • Dale Davis (D) – 5080

Clerk of the District Court

  • Donnalee Boback (R) – 8751
  • Annette Eychner (D) – 3781

Rock Springs Mayor

  • Tim Kaumo – 3425
  • Ryan Greene – 3186

Green River Mayor

  • Pete Rust – 2771
  • Mark Peterson – 1071

Rock Springs City Council

  • Ward 1- Jeannie L. Demas
  • Ward 2- Tim Savage
  • Ward 3- David Halter
  • Ward 4- Keaton West

Green River City Council

  • Ward 1- Jim Zimmerman
  • Ward 2- Mike Shutran
  • Ward 3- Gary Killpack

School District #1 Board of Trustees

  • John Bettolo –
  • Matthew Jackman
  • Michael Lopiccolo

School District #2 Board of Trustees

  • Robin Steiss
  • Ashley Castillon
  • Rachelle Morris

Governor

  • Mark Gordon (R)

Senate District 13

  • Tom James (R)

House District 17

Secretary of State

  • Edward Buchanan (R)

State Auditor

State Treasurer

  • Curt Meier (R)

United States Senate

  • John Barrasso (R)

United States House of Representatives

  • Liz Cheney (R)

College Board

  • At Large- Kenneth Lorimer
  • District 1- Greg Erramouspe
  • District 2- George A Eckman

Conservation District

  • Joshua W D Coursey

