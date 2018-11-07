Sweetwater County & Wyoming General Election 2018 Wrap-up

GREEN RIVER — Following two long months of campaigning since the August primary election returns, three new county commissioners, a new Sheriff and a new Rock Springs mayor will be governing in Sweetwater County.

Unofficial 2018 general election results from today’s voting show Randy “Doc” Wendling, Roy Lloyd, and Jeffrey Smith as the new county commissioners.

Preliminary results for tonight’s returns can be found below. Official results will be posted tomorrow.

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners

Randy “Doc” Wendling (R) – 7987

Jeffrey Smith (R) – 5612

Sweetwater County Sheriff

John Grossnickle (R) – 6786

Mike Lowell (D) – 6040

Sweetwater County Assessor

Dave Divis (D) – 6472

Perri Rubeck (R) – 5966

Sweetwater County Clerk

Cindy Lane (R) – 7580

Dale Davis (D) – 5080

Clerk of the District Court

Donnalee Boback (R) – 8751

Annette Eychner (D) – 3781

Rock Springs Mayor

Tim Kaumo – 3425

Ryan Greene – 3186

Green River Mayor

Pete Rust – 2771

Mark Peterson – 1071

Rock Springs City Council

Ward 1- Jeannie L. Demas

Ward 2- Tim Savage

Ward 3- David Halter

Ward 4- Keaton West

Green River City Council

Ward 1- Jim Zimmerman

Ward 2- Mike Shutran

Ward 3- Gary Killpack

School District #1 Board of Trustees

John Bettolo –

Matthew Jackman

Michael Lopiccolo

School District #2 Board of Trustees

Robin Steiss

Ashley Castillon

Rachelle Morris

Governor

Mark Gordon (R)

Senate District 13

Tom James (R)

House District 17

Secretary of State

Edward Buchanan (R)

State Auditor

State Treasurer

Curt Meier (R)

United States Senate

John Barrasso (R)

United States House of Representatives

Liz Cheney (R)

College Board

At Large- Kenneth Lorimer

District 1- Greg Erramouspe

District 2- George A Eckman

Conservation District