The Second Annual Jason Crompton Memorial 5K Raised $12,000 for Primary Children’s Hospital

The Second Annual Jason Crompton Memorial 5K Walk/Run was held on September 15th at the Rock Springs Recreation Center Splash Park.
Over 30 participants braved high winds and unseasonably warm weather to compete in this event.
The event was held to raise money for Primary Children’s Hospital in honor of Jason Crompton.
The Jason Crompton Memorial would like to thank the volunteers and participant in the 5K. We would also like to thank those individuals that purchased raffle tickets for a Camp Chef pellet stove and a cordless drill set. Special thanks go out to Dominion Energy for their continued support and cash donation, Wire Brothers of Rock Springs for once again donating the pellet stove, and Codale Electric for donating a drill set. Thank you to Neurotic Dogs and Chill Out Ice Cream for keeping us well fed and to the band WY5 for playing some great music!!
Thank you to the Rock Springs Mayor’s Office and the Recreation Department for their assistance and allowing the use of the Splash Park well after its normal shut down date. Thank you to the Tire Den, Rock Springs Honda & Toyota, Codale Electric, That Yogurt Place and Bike & Trike for donating participation prizes for us to hand out at the event.
Last but certainly not least, we would like to thank Primary Children’s Hospital for all the great works they do for the youth in the intermountain west.
For many years, Jason would allocate his United Way donations to Primary Children’s Hospital. The family and friends of Jason Crompton will continue to do the same in his honor.
Thank you all again for your support with this event.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.