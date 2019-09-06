Tiger Golf Team Earns RSHS Hall of Fame Honors for Consecutive Titles in 1987-88

SweetwaterNOW congratulates the Class of 2019 Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame inductees. We will feature each inductee throughout the week leading up the banquet on Saturday, September 7. Profile features are made possible by Tanner Family Dentistry.

1987-88 State Champion Golf Team – Outstanding Team

Players from the 1987 and 1988 boys State Golf Championship team kicked-off the success of golf as a sport at Rock Springs High School.

This was the first golf team in Wyoming history to win back-to-back state titles. Not favored to win either, they soundly defeated Lander in 1987 on essentially Lander’s home course in Riverton, and the following year they beat a solid Gillette team by six strokes on the Rock Springs White Mountain municipal course.

The Underdog Champs

In 1987, Rock Spring boys captured their first ever state golf championship. The boys won five out of six tournaments, including conference and state.

Coach Bob Legerski said, “It was his team’s commitment during the off-season which pushed them into the state title. They played a lot of golf last spring and summer, competed in junior and men’s tournaments. That extra work was the difference, they played hard from April to now.”

Keith Wells brought home the title on the final holes in 1987.

Mike Willmore was a two-time All-Conference selection for the Tigers.

Rock Springs stroked its way to the championship with a two-day total of 630 on the Riverton Country Club Course. After shooting 305 on the first day, the Tigers turned in a score of 325 for Saturday.

Senior Keith Wells maintained his lead and earned Championship honors. Wells shot a total of 148 four strokes ahead of Dave Snyder of Lander. “With Wells coming in with the last group, we knew he had to beat Snyder’s score to give us the State title,” Coach Legerski stated.

“At the last moment, as Keith came in we knew that his score was high enough for us to win!” Everyone was overjoyed with the news!! Members of the 1987 team were Keith Wells, Brandon Newton, Mike Willmore, Ron Snell, and Pete Audevart.

The team was coached by Coach Bob Legerski and Coach Fred Bath, now in their 34th year of coaching RSHS golf.

Several of the players were honored with post season accolades, as shown below.

1987 Team

Keith Wells – Western Conference Champion

Brandon Newton – All Conference

Mike Willmore – All Conference

Keith Wells — State Champion

Ron Snell — All State

Heart of a Champion

As Houston Rockets former head coach Rudy Tomjanovich once said: “Never underestimate the heart of a champion.” The 1988 golf team came back geared up to defend its title for the previous year.

The Tigers won the Green River, Lander, and Rock Springs tournaments, with their only team loss at the Jackson tournament, finishing second.

Defending state champion and host of the 1988 state tournament, Rock Springs lead after the first round by 10 strokes over Gillette with three players in the top ten at the end of the day.

Todd Griffin finished the tournament with a 3rd place finish. Held together by a strong core of returners, Ron Snell, Mike Willmore, and Pete Audevart did not play their best rounds, but were able to still finish strong and capture the team title.

Members of the 1987 team were Mike Willmore, Ron Snell, Pete Audevart, Chad Miller and Todd Griffin.

Todd Griffin earned Western Conference Champion his senior year.

Coach Bob Legerski praised his team for its commitment to improve in the offseason.

Several of the players were honored with post season accolades, as shown below.

1988 Team

Mike Willmore – All Conference

Pete Audevart – All Conference

Todd Griffin – All Conference. Western Conference Champion

Todd Griffin – State 3rd place medalist

Ron Snell — All State

Mike Willmore — All State

Pete Audevart — Placed 12th



Coach Legerski stated, “This is probably my fondest group of kids. Not because we won, but because of the life-long relationships that were developed over the course of those seasons.”

“These young men not only enjoyed playing the game of golf, but were incredible competitors as well. That mind set has led them into very successful adult lives.” he added, “I have always been very honored to have been a small part of these young men’s lives.”

Many of the players recall Coach Legerski and Coach Bath as strong role models from their time at Rock Springs High School exhibiting mentorship not only in golf, but other sports, academics and life in general.