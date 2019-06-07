Touch A Truck Gives Kids An Up Close Look at Commercial, Industrial Vehicles

ROCK SPRINGS — Grab the kids and cruise on down to the Family Recreation Center tomorrow for the free Touch a Truck event.

The display is a great opportunity for the whole family to get behind the wheel of some commercial and industrial vehicles. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The trucks will be on display in the parking lot of the FRC. JJ Syvrud, Civic Center Programs Superintendent, said he and his co-worker, Robyn Rasmussen, got the original idea for the event while attending a state recreation convention.

This event is made possible with the collaboration of many local organizations and individuals, Syvrud explained.

Organizations participating in the truck display are: AirMed, Badger Daylighting, BLM Wildland Fire Operations, Chuck Larsen, Dominion Energy, Green River Fire Department, H & M Field Servicers, Homax, John Bunning Transfer, Pacific Steel & Recycling, Rock Springs Animal Control, Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Streets Department, Rock Springs Waste Water Department, Rocky Mountain Powersports, Schlumberger, Southern Wyoming Towing, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Stauffers Towing, LLC, Sunrock, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Sheriff,

Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Bomb Squad, Sweetwater County Dive Team, Sweetwater Medics, Sweetwater School District #1 Transportation Department, The Tire Den, Top Pin Transportation, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Highway Department and Wyoming National Guard.