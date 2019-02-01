University of Wyoming Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll for Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 18 students from Sweetwater County on the 2018 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Green River
Elizabeth Naomi Barker
Kelsee G. Barton
Marysa Barton
Cody T. Cassity
Marcie G. Maser
Breelyn M. Semon
Kasey S. Turnbull
Rock Springs
Nikole Arlene Andicoechea
April Arellano
Justin M. Berg
Elizabeth Sien Ha
Sara Johnson
Brooke Ann Marang
Angie Overy
Tazin D. Tribitt
Taylor M. Tygum
Jordan Taliaferro Valdez
Megan A. Velez
For more information about the University of Wyoming, visit www.uwyo.edu.