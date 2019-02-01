University of Wyoming Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll for Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 18 students from Sweetwater County on the 2018 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Students are:

Green River

Elizabeth Naomi Barker

Kelsee G. Barton

Marysa Barton

Cody T. Cassity

Marcie G. Maser

Breelyn M. Semon

Kasey S. Turnbull

Rock Springs

Nikole Arlene Andicoechea

April Arellano

Justin M. Berg

Elizabeth Sien Ha

Sara Johnson

Brooke Ann Marang

Angie Overy

Tazin D. Tribitt

Taylor M. Tygum

Jordan Taliaferro Valdez

Megan A. Velez

