UP Steam Engine to Visit Rock Springs Once More

ROCK SPRINGS– The Union Pacific’s Historic Steam Engines will roll into Rock Springs today, Monday, May 13, at about 12:45 pm and will be stationed here until Thursday at 8 am.

The steam engines, No. 4014 and No. 844, are currently making their way back to Cheyenne on their return trip from The Great Race from Ogden. On their way to Ogden, the steam engines made a stop in Rock Springs on Sunday, May 5.

The Union Pacific Rail Car, a walk-through exhibition, will be open to the public from 9 am to 3 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depart time on Thursday is 8 am. It will make a few more stops along the way before arriving back in Cheyenne on Sunday, May 19.