UPDATE: Missing Elderly Man Found in Rock Springs After Two Day Search

UPDATE:
According to the Rock Springs Police Department, 86 year-old Milton Beck has been located alive and is being treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Mr. Beck was last seen leaving Deer Trail Assisted Living Center around 1:30am on the morning of Friday, November 9 and has been missing
More updates still to come.
ORIGINAL STORY:
After the second day, the search still continues for 86 year-old Milton Beck who was last seen leaving Deer Trail Assisted Living Center around 1:30am on the morning of Friday, November 9.
In the most recent post from the Rock Springs Police Department they have posted a map of the search area that has been covered.
Here was the message accompanying:
“This is a photo of our search map to this point. Anything shaded in purple has been searched by air, ground, and or K-9. Purple residential areas have also gone door to door.
Black outline has been searched again by Search and Rescue with K-9 and drone.
Orange is the same as purple, just ran out of ink.
Black dashed areas were searched by air, and by volunteers led by Law Enforcement.
We are using scientific data to focus our search efforts in order to best utilize our resources. Our most intense searches have been centered around Mr. Becks most likely locations.
All Leads have been investigated as they came in (including those recommended in these comments) and we continue to investigate as new information is developed.
I understand that as a community we are all searching for answers but please be respectful to the fact that we are working with the family and not all of the information is releasable to the public. We will continue to update as that information becomes available.”
Here are both maps.