UPDATE: Missing Elderly Man Found in Rock Springs After Two Day Search

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, 86 year-old Milton Beck has been located alive and is being treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Mr. Beck was last seen leaving Deer Trail Assisted Living Center around 1:30am on the morning of Friday, November 9 and has been missing

After the second day, the search still continues for 86 year-old Milton Beck who was last seen leaving Deer Trail Assisted Living Center around 1:30am on the morning of Friday, November 9.

In the most recent post from the Rock Springs Police Department they have posted a map of the search area that has been covered.

Here was the message accompanying:

“This is a photo of our search map to this point. Anything shaded in purple has been searched by air, ground, and or K-9. Purple residential areas have also gone door to door.

Black outline has been searched again by Search and Rescue with K-9 and drone.

Orange is the same as purple, just ran out of ink.