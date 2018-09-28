UPDATE: Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Downgrades Evacuation Areas

JACKSON — At 9 a.m. today, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Roosevelt Fire Incident team have evaluated the “GO” and “SET” areas.

The SCSO has changed zone 1 and 2 Upper Hoback, Deadshot to the White Buffalo Ranch, and Lower Upper Hoback to US Hwy 191 these areas have been downgraded to “SET” from “GO”.

This does not mean this area is safe to move home to stay they should still be packed and ready to go should we need to evacuate the areas again.

Yesterday afternoon September 27th we re-emphasized “GO” evacuation area 8 due to fire activity.

