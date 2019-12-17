Vehicle Fire Closes I80 Westbound

ROCK SPRINGS — A semi-trailer full of one-gallon paint containers caught fire while traveling westbound on I80 between Rock Springs and Patrick Draw this morning, closing the interstate in that direction for about one hour between 11 a.m. and noon.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 responded with two trucks and eight firefighters. Chief Scott Kitchner said mechanical failure in the rear axles was the cause of the fire.

An 11:48 a.m. Wyoming Department of Transportation alert said that the vehicle was cleared from the roadway and delays were easing.

Photo from Scott Kitchner.

Photo from Megen Liggett‎.