[VIDEO] Hot Water to Ice Crystals: How to Dress for Extreme Cold

When it’s cold enough to turn a boiling cup of water into ice crystals, it’s a good idea to lend some extra thought to your outdoor attire.
Watch the water transform in the video below and get some great tips on how to dress in cold weather.
Tips from NWS Riverton on how to dress warm in the cold:
Chilly
- 1-2 Upper Body Layers +
- Outer Layer
- Long Bottom Layer
- Warm, Water Proof Shoes
Cold
- 2-3 Upper Body Layers +
- Outer Layer
- Gloves
- Warm Hat
- 1-2 Long Bottom Layers
- Warm, Water Proof Boots
Extreme Cold
- 3+ Upper Body Layers +
- Outer Layer
- Gloves
- Warm Hat
- Face Mask
- 2+ Long Bottom Layers
- Warm, Water Proof Boots
