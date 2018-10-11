Bud Light Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament! Hosted by Western Wyoming Beverages

Join Western Wyoming Beverages and Bud Light as they bring back the Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament to Southwest Wyoming.
Contestants will compete to represent Southwest Wyoming as the Rock, Paper, Scissors champion at a Broncos football game in Denver!!
Contestants will compete at one of 14 semi-final events throughout Southwest Wyoming to move on to the Finals at Old Chicago on Saturday, December 1st.
The top contestant from each semi-final round will advance to the finals. Semi-Final Rounds will be held throughout October and November during the weekly Thursday Night NFL game at select locations.
Southwest Wyoming’s Winner will advance to the Regional Championship on Saturday, December 15 as the Denver Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns.
The trip will include:
Western Wyoming Beverages believes in enjoying what you do and giving back to those who enjoy Bud Light as much as we do!!
Contact
For more information about the event, please visit the Western Wyoming Beverages website or contact:
Christian Lujan
Director of Sales – Beer Division
P (307) 362-6332
E Christian.Lujan@wwbev.com
*Participants must be 21 years of age or older.
