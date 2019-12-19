Whitney Nicole Sewell (January 27, 1990 – December 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Whitney Nicole Sewell, 29, of Rock Springs, passed away December 16, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 27, 1990 in Rock Springs, the daughter of David Maher Jr., Courtney Beaver, David Halstead, and mothers Nicole Halstead and Daniela Beaver.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 2008. She also received an Associates of Arts degree from Western Wyoming Community College.

Whitney married Hunter Sewell October 7, 2017 in Rock Springs. He accompanied her in death on December 16, 2019 in Rock Springs.

Whitney had worked for Santa Fe Southwest Grill for the last 15 years. She enjoyed planning parties, camping, Halloween, photography, tattoos, her dogs, friends and family.

Whitney loved life. The most important part of her life was her friends and family. She was always willing to help anyone with anything. Her smile would light up any room and bring a smile to your heart.

Survivors include her mothers Nicole Halstead and Daniela Beaver both of Rock Springs; dads David Maher Jr., Courtney Beaver and David Halstead all of Rock Springs; sisters Kailey Maher and Natasha Beaver; brothers Tevin Beaver, Kannon Howerton (Matthew), Braden Halstead (Stephanie), Davey Maher III, and Kourtney Berge; grandparents Sandra Holt, Averia Martin, Gail & Laurel Ensign; nephews Bryce Blaisdell and Nathan Halstead; nieces Emory Beaver, Hailey Halstead, Dakota Yurga, and Watson Howerton; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by sister Stephanie Maher, grandparents David & Bonnie Maher, Roy Holt & Delores Robinson, and Richard Gutierrez.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

A combined Celebration of Life for Whitney and Hunter will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

Family request that flowers be sent to Fox Funeral Home. If you have any photos to share, please bring them to display at the funeral home.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.