Wolves Swim and Dive Wins at Lyman and Home Invites

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys swimming and diving competed at the Lyman Invite on Friday, January 18, before hosting a home invite on Saturday, January 19, in which they took first place at both.

The Wolves totaled up 354 points at Lyman and 374 points, to secure first at both invites.

Check out the Wolves’ results from both invites below.



Lyman Invite Results- Friday, January, 18, 2019



200 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Gabe Davis 1:49.59

8. GRHS B- Dylan Strange, Dade Lucero, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst 2:05.43

10. GRHS C- Garrett Gilmore, Cole Gilmore, Jaxson McGee, Macen Bracken 2:18.59

200 Yard Freestyle

2. Araya Finley 2:07.27

6. Devin Bobbitt 2:11.40

8. Johnathan Clark 2:17.47

9. Levi Westburg 2:19.50

15. Tyler Luth 2:36.19

19. Garrett Gilmore 2:41.16

200 Yard Individual Medley

1. Jason Richmond 2:11.42

3. Dade Lucero 2:33.62

10. Jaxson McGee 3:02.41

50 Yard Freestyle

3. Dean Lyon 23.53

4. Gabe Davis 24.05

8. Elijah Kraft 24.81

15. Jake Probst 26.79

16. Macen Bracken 26.82

1 Meter Diving

1. Kayson Snow 167.25

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Michael Richmond 54.02

3. Trevor Moser 1:03.65

9. Dylan Strange 1:15.05

100 Yard Freestyle

1. Dean Lyon 53.00

2. Gabe Davis 54.57

5. Jake Probst 59.99

8 Johnathan Clark 1:02.43

13. Cole Gilmore 1:03.40

17. Macen Bracken 1:04.14

21. Tyler Luth 1:08.53

27.Riley Roberts 1:31.35

Boys 500 Freestyle

6. Trevor Moser 6:07.33

7. Levi Westburg 6:09.28

8. Araya Finley 6:25.58

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. GRHS A- Elijah Kraft, Jake Probst, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon 1:44.58

7. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Araya Finley, Cole Gilmore 1:53.57

9. GRHS D- Dylan Strange, Macen Bracken, Jaxson McGee, Tyler Luth 1:58.20

13. GRHS C- Dade Lucero, Levi Westburg, Riley Roberts, Garrett Gilmore 2:08.11

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Michael Richmond 57.92

9. Dylan Strange 1:15.15

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Jason Richmond 1:05.54

2. Elijah Kraft 1:12.93

3. Devin Bobbitt 1:13.01

8. Dade Lucero 1:18.23

10. Cole Gilmore 1:25.18

18. Riley Roberts 1:33.40

19. Jaxson McGee 1:34.63

22. Garrett Gilmore 1:39.60

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond 3:34.26

5. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Araya Finley, Levi Westburg 4:08.81

Team Scores

1. Green River High School 354

2. Rock Springs High School 199.5

3. Evanston High School 195

4. Sublette County 172

5. Lyman High School 141

6. Kemmerer High School 119.5

Green River Invite Results- Saturday, January 19, 2019

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Dean Lyon, Gabe Davis 1:49.40

4. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, Dylan Strange 2:00.13

9. GRHS C- Cole Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore, Jaxson McGee, Macen Bracken 2:20.01

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Dean Lyon 1:59.67

3. Elijah Kraft 2:02.57

6. Araya Finley 2:06.48

10. Levi Westburg 2:14.84

21. Tyler Luth 2:31.73

200 Yard Individual Medley

2. Devin Bobbitt 2:21.53

6. Dade Lucero 2:29.05

9. Johnathan Clark 2:38.87

10. Dylan Strange 2:39.59

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 22.68

6. Jake Probst 26.19

9. Macen Bracken 26.90

19. Garrett Gilmore 30.25

20. Jaxson McGee 30.99

25. Riley Roberts 36.82

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Jason Richmond 1:00.46

3. Dean Lyon 1:01.25

5. Trevor Moser 1:04.09

11. Dylan Strange 1:17.38

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Gabe Davis 54.43

6. Araya Finley 57.68

8. Jake Probst 58.57

14. Macen Bracken 1:03.61

16. Cole Gilmore 1:04.05

20. Jaxson McGee 1:11.06

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 5:06.50

3. Trevor Moser 6:02.45

5. Levi Westburg 6:03.82

7. Johnathan Clark 6:20.71

15. Tyler Luth 7:16.81

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. GRHS A- Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst 1:41.74

5. GRHS B- Devin Bobbitt, Dylan Strange, Levi Westburg, Araya Finley 1:48.49

12. GRHS C- Tyler Luth, Jaxson McGee, Cole Gilmore, Riley Roberts 2:06.49

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Jason Richmond 1:02.05

4. Gabe Davis 1:10.23

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Devin Bobbitt 1:10.39

2. Elijah Kraft 1:10.98

6. Dade Lucero 1:14.87

15. Cole Gilmore 1:24.41

20. Riley Roberts 1:32.37

22. Garrett Gilmore 1:36.88

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Elijah Kraft, Dean Lyon, Michael Richmond 3:33.70

5. GRHS B- Araya Finley, Johnathan Clark, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst 4:02.26

8. GRHS C- Macen Bracken, Dade Lucero, Levi Westburg, Tyler Luth 4:20.12

1 Meter Diving

2. Kayson Snow 273.00



Team Scores

1. Green River High School 374

2. Evanston High School 197

3. Rock Springs High School 174

4. Lyman High School 167

5. Kemmerer High School 161

6. Sublette County 138

Up Next

The GRHS boys swimming and diving team will head to Gillette this weekend to compete at the Campbell County Invite on Friday and Saturday, 25 and 26.