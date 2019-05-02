WYDOT, WHP Urge Motorists to Stay Alert During Railroad Event

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol urge motorists to be extra vigilant when traveling during the upcoming Union Pacific (UP) railroad events.

UP will hold several events on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 19 where the Big Boy No. 4014 and the Living Legend No. 844 will make their way through Wyoming parallel to Interstate 80.

The event marks the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, Utah.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

During the events, motorists should obey the rules of the road to prevent any incidents.

“We want our citizens and visitors who will be viewing the upcoming railroad events to be safe,” said Sgt. Jeremy Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We’re urging everyone to pay attention to their surroundings, plan extra time for travel and not drive distracted.”

Motorists Can Be Fined if They Stop on the Side of I-80

Motorists are not allowed to stop or park on the side of I-80 or along the overpasses or bridges. Violators, who decide to stop along the interstate, can be fined up to $235.00.

“Speeds along Interstate 80 can be anywhere from 75 to 80 mph, which makes it extremely dangerous for motorists to pull over,” said Sgt. Beck. “For everyone’s safety, please park in designated areas in communities the trains will be passing through.”

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be allowing Troopers to work extra shifts to ensure the safety of the motoring public while this event is taking place.

With more vehicles potentially on I-80 during the events, WYDOT and WHP are also urging motorists to obey posted speed limits, wear their seat belts and adjust speeds for traffic conditions.

Motorists can also visit WYDOT’s 511 website at http://wyoroad.info for the latest road and travel conditions. On the website, WYDOT has web cameras that can give motorists an idea of what conditions are like in a specific area.

Spectators can visit https://www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm for more information on tour schedule and stops.