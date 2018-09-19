Wyoming Basketball Announces Game Times and TV Coverage for 2018-19 Campaign

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowboys announced game times and television coverage for the upcoming 2018-19 season on Wednesday.

The announcement came in connection with the Mountain West Conference and its network television partners announcing the 2018-19 conference television package.



Pokes Will Play 16 Televised Games

The Cowboys will be featured on television 16 times during the regular season, starting with the Cowboys hosting UC Santa Barbara in the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 6 on AT&T SportsNet. The Pokes will play five total contests this season on AT&T SportsNet.



ESPN Games

Wyoming will host defending Mountain West Regular Season Champion and Sweet 16 participant Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Wyoming will play three more games on ESPN Family of Networks with all three airing on ESPN3 during conference play.



CBS Sports Network Games

Wyoming is scheduled to appear on CBS Sports Network twice during the regular season including a home matchup against UNLV on Tuesday, Feb. 19. That game was changed from Wednesday, Feb. 20 to accommodate CBS Sports Network.

The other contest on the network was also changed, as the Pokes will now play at San Diego State on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.



Mountain West Network Games

The Mountain West Network on Stadium will carry three contests. The Cowboys’ home date with South Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 5 will be the first game featured on the platform. Both of the Cowboys’ contests against Boise State will also be featured.



Fort Myers Tip-Off to be Televised Nationally

As announced earlier, the Cowboys will be televised nationally on FS1 during both games of The Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21.

All home game times for the Cowboys have been set.

Tickets for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off go on sale tomorrow (Sept. 20) at 10 a.m. EST.

Fans can purchase tickets to experience elite college basketball in Fort Myers, Fla., at Suncoast Credit Union Arena by visiting www.fortmyerstipoff.com or by calling 239-481-4849.



Ticket Information

Season tickets for the Pokes are now available. Don’t forget to take advantage of the NEW Seathopper mobile season ticket! Get a ticket to all regular season home games for just $135 visit GoWyo.Com/Tickets or call 307-766-7220.

Those interested in season tickets are welcome to stop by the Wyoming Athletic ticket Office from Noon-2 p.m. prior to the Boise State game on Sept. 29 to look at available season ticket locations in the Arena-Auditorium.

Ticket representatives will be on hand to show available spots for Cowboy fans.

Mini-Plan tickets go on sale on Oct. 3. Fans can pick four or more games with prices as low as $10 dollars per game.