Wyoming Girl Donates Her Stuffed Animals to Wyoming Highway Patrol

Today’s world needs more kindness. And we are always looking for great stories that highlight kind and caring actions, especially here in Wyoming.

An amazing story came across social media this week about Zoey, a 2nd grade student from Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Zoey decided that she would rather donate her stuff animals to someone that needed them more. And she did so through the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

You see, when Troopers come across situations that involve children they often use stuffed animals to provide comfort.

Here is the full post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Thank you for being kind, Zoey! You are an inspiration to #Wyoming.