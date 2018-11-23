Wyoming Wireless has Black Friday Steals!

Wyoming Wireless, Authorized Verizon Retailer has great deals this weekend.
Activation/upgrade fee/line: $30 Up to $40.
IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFORMATION: Subject to VZW Agmts, Calling Plan, & credit approval. Discount is applied as a monthly bill credit and may take 2-3 bill cycles to apply. Up to $350 early termination fee. Offers & coverage, varying by svc, not available everywhere; see vzw.com. While supplies last. Restocking fee may apply. [Offer expires 11/23/18 © 2018 Verizon Wireless.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.