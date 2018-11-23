Wyoming Wireless has Black Friday Steals!

Lindsay Malicoate
Wyoming Wireless, Authorized Verizon Retailer has great deals this weekend.

Friday Only

  • Get $400 off select smartphones with activation or upgrade, including Samsung S9,
    Samsung Note 9, Google Pixel 3, iPhone X, Samsung S9+, Google Pixel 3XL and the LG V40.
  • Get a FREE Boombotix Bluetooth Speaker ($50 value) with every smartphone activation/upgrade. (While supplies last.)
  • M-Edge Backpacks with built in phone charging batter. 50% Off!
  • $20 Off any JBL Speaker.
  • Friday Only – $100 Off Android tablets with new 2 year activation.
  • Moto G6 – FREE with new activation.
  • $200 off select smartphones including Moto Z3, LG G7, and Samsung s8.
  • $150 off all iPads
  • Buy One Speck Case, get one half price.

Activation/upgrade fee/line: $30 Up to $40.

IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFORMATION: Subject to VZW Agmts, Calling Plan, & credit approval. Discount is applied as a monthly bill credit and may take 2-3 bill cycles to apply. Up to $350 early termination fee. Offers & coverage, varying by svc, not available everywhere; see vzw.com. While supplies last. Restocking fee may apply. [Offer expires 11/23/18 © 2018 Verizon Wireless.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

