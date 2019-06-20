Young at Heart Receives Generous United Way Grants

ROCK SPRINGS — United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded $125,950 in grant funds to Rock Springs Young at Heart for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

These grants help fund Young at Heart’s Special Diets, In Home Services, and Early Learning Center programs. The Special Diets program received a grant of $10,000 from the United Way.

Through this program, homebound community members with special dietary needs receive a hot home delivered meal made just for them based on those needs, and gives them the option to continue living in their own homes. These funds are used by Young at Heart to pay the $2.00 difference in the cost of a Special Diet home delivered meal from the hospital.

Last year, United Way funds helped Young at Heart to serve 4,472 meals to 36 individuals in Rock Springs and Green River. The grant also pays a portion of the delivery driver’s salary for the year, and without this support the Special Diet Program would not exist.

In Home Services Program

The In Home Services Program was awarded a $73,800 grant. This grant helps low income seniors and disabled residents of Sweetwater County receive case management, respite, homemaking, personal care, chore, safety home repairs, transportation to the grocery store or doctor, and prescription assistance that allows participants to continue living comfortably in their own home.

Young At Heart has assisted 43 individuals with United Way funds in the last year. Young at Heart’s In Home Services and Special Diets programs align with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families in need.

Learning Center

The Young at Heart Early Learning Center was awarded a $42,150 grant. This program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s goal of building and participating in collaborations that will affect a measurable increase in kindergarten readiness.

The ELC offers developmentally appropriate curriculum which includes play-based learning components to all children enrolled. Staff work hand-in-hand with families to ensure that children’s early education needs are met and that the children are ready and able to transfer into their formal education as seamlessly as possible.

The ELC works with other community partners, such as CLIMB Wyoming and the Sweetwater County Child Development Center.

“The support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming enables us to continue to offer quality early education services to our community. A child’s early learning experience sets the tone for their future education. With United Way’s help we are able to increase the impact of a positive early education experience in our community,” said Rachelle Morris, Director of the Young at

Heart Early Learning Center.

“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to provide these programs that meet the needs of community members, and we would like to thank donors for their continued support of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming” said Ryan Rust, Executive Director of Young at Heart.