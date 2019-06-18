YWCA Awards Nearly $50,000 in Grant Money from United Way of Southwest Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce they have been awarded grants in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2019-2020 year.

Funding will support two of the agency’s programs; Center for Families and Children (Shelter), and the Financial Empowerment program.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming works to advance the common good by focusing on education, health and basic needs. The primary goal of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming is to create sustainable and measurable results to improve lives through collaborative leadership and address critical community issues.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

YWCA Center for Families and Children (CFC), main office is located at 2620 Commercial Way Suite #5 in Rock Springs and also has an office located at 1 College Way, Green River.

This location provides advocacy, support and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence including: domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking and stalking.

Helping Hands

Agencies throughout Sweetwater County work together to help victims, increasing the likelihood that victims will receive the help they need. An emergency shelter is available to provide victims and their family with their basic needs as well as a 24-hour crisis line.

In 2018, the CFC provided 21,450 services to 424 individuals, 1,391 shelter nights to 74 adults (men and women) and 45 children as well as answered over 1,073 crisis line calls. Financial Empowerment offers basic financial education classes free to the community along with resources and tools necessary to be fiscally responsible.

Each class is tailored to fit the individual/group need, scheduling is flexible and there is no charge. Last fiscal year the program provided classes to 103 individuals. Each person completed the entire process and learned how to create and use a personal budget.

“YWCA has been in the community for over 40 years and for nearly all of those years United Way has been an integral part of our success.” said YWCA Executive Director, Melinda Baas. “Knowing we have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming means our programs will continue to be there to serve the community for another 40 years.”

YWCA Center for Families and Children can be contacted at 307-382-3124 and YWCA Financial Empowerment program at 307-352-6635. Either can also be reached through the website www.ywcasweetwater.org.