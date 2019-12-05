YWCA Festival of Trees Auction and Reception is Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS — YWCA of Sweetwater County will host a reception for the annual Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming on December 5 from 6-8 p.m.

There will be a Silent Auction with wreaths and gift baskets and a live auction with full size decorated trees.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust and Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo have also both decorated and donated trees to the event this year that will compete against each other. During the live auction, both trees will be auctioned off at the same time and whichever tree goes for the most will win.