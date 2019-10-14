YWCA Hosts Candlelight Vigil in Recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness

SWEETWATER COUNTY– October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to honor, recognize, and support the victims and survivors of domestic violence, The Center for Families and Children, YWCA of Sweetwater County is hosting a candlelight vigil tonight, October 14, in Rock Springs.

The 25th Annual Silent Witness Memorial and Candlelight Vigil will take place at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St, Rock Springs. It will start at 6 pm.

The memorial and vigil will feature special guests, authors Carine McCandless and Annette McGivney.

The community is invited to attend this vigil, show their support, hear stories of domestic violence, and remember loved ones who have been lost to domestic violence.

